Rachel's Rules for a Happy Relationship

|
Having been in one miserable marriage and one happy one, here is what I have learned:
1. Say please and thank you. Just because you are intimate doesn't mean you don't need to give your significant other (SO) the respect of common courtesy. No one likes to be taken for granted or treated like a hired hand, or worse.
2. Pick your battles. Defer to your partner on the small things, and hope that they return the favor proportionately. But really, MOST things are not worth making your SO miserable over, and collectively they will kill the relationship, so think carefully before you make a mountain over a mole hill. Don't torture them. Just break up if you want out.
3. Do more than your share. Work in the home is never completely 50/50. Expecting it to be only creates an opportunity for tension. My rule is if you don't feel like you're doing 70f the work, you're probably not doing enough. Also, there should be an understanding that the person with the lowest tolerance of filth and clutter will be taking care of it sooner. Don't resent you making your home better for you. If you find a partner who will say "Thank you!" for it, you've hit the jackpot. Be that partner, which leads me to -
4. Be that partner. Strive to be the sort of partner you would want to be with. If you were your SO, would you like being with you?
5. Have your own money. At my house, we have his, hers and ours bank accounts. It may sound complicated, but it sure does make life simpler in many ways. Either one of us can splurge on a toy at any time if we have the money in our individual accounts. That's just the kind of freedom that should come with being a grown up. Don't get into a relationship that won't allow you that. Along with that comes
6. Pull your own weight. Its OK to depend on one another, but return the favor and don't be a burden. And be patient when its your turn to pull the weight. If its too one sided, you're not in a relationship of equals and you should get out if it bothers you. Children and stay-at-home mom/dad issues are something we haven't encountered yet. But that is something that should be exhaustively discussed beforehand.
7. Offer praise at every opportunity. Be very measured with criticism. It really helps when you notice your SO doing something good.
8. Your SO is not a project. Adults come As-Is. Your efforts to change someone into the perfect partner will only frustrate both of you. If they are not that person when you meet and as the relationship moves along, heed the red flags and stop wasting both of your lives and find someone who already is. Think about it - how eager are you to be shaped and molded into someone you're not just to please someone else? Wouldn't you rather have someone who loves you as you are? Return the favor, or move on. I'll say it again: Adults come As-Is.
9. Have a life. And let them have a life. Your SO is not your therapist, and not your everything. Yes, tell them your sorrows and your triumphs, but after 10 times, they get tired of it. Have outside friends to hang out with and talk to. Its good for you, good for your relationship.
10. Don't get fat. It's the most inconsiderate and selfish thing for you to do to your (expected) monogamous sexual partner. Take care of yourself, and they should do the same for you. Stay sexy, because sex is a healthy part of being human. If you let yourself go, you are only inviting them to temptation, and it comes to a point where its just cruel to expect them to continue to service your fat repulsive ass. If you insist on the KFC every day and you must have that to be fulfilled as a person, you need to discuss and be open to an open relationship. Be considerate and be the partner you would want if you were them. If not, you will soon find yourself with either an unexplainable STD or unexpected divorce papers. Believe it.
On June 21st, 2006 08:25 am (UTC), darkknight9 commented:
Believe it.
Done. Experienced and done. Nothing worse than getting those papers.
On June 21st, 2006 01:56 pm (UTC), polyanarch commented:
Simple libertarian self-reliance theory put towards relationships. This same info goes for all relationships actually. Communication is the key as everything is a give/take relationship. Everything is a barganing session and we trade our effection to each other and try to get a deal that all invovled think is a bargain.
As far as only fat people pushing their partners into other relationships there are many other reasons. And having an open or polyamorous relationship is actually a real alternative for many libertarian people.
I see poly as an extention of my libertarian philosophy. I own myself and nobody else. If my partner wants to see someone else that is OK with me because she is NOT my property. She is her property and is free to come and go as she wishes. The urge to keep your partner monogamous is the urge to control and own another. I see it as contra-libertarian. But that is just my own philosophy.
I see your point re poly and I respect it as a lifestyle choice. I personally would be ragefully jelous in such a scenario so.
Consequently, I entered into my marriage (read contract). One of the terms of this agreement was monogany. It suits me currently.
From the way you spoke above I see you as an individual not wishing to commit to such a contractual term. That's cool too.
I was.
Regards,
Red
(Oh, I meant to mention this earlier, and this seems a convenient place to add it.) I'm a bit concerned about the idea that an open or polyamorous relationship can be the solution to (unrelated) problems within a monogamous relationship. One of the key things I see experienced poly people saying over and over again is that if your relationship is broken, adding more people is very unlikely to help.
On June 21st, 2006 07:38 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I think the spirit of the comment is - if you meet your partner at one weight and they love you that way, don't turn into some hela-monster that they didn't sign up for, just because you're lazy and don't care anymore. It's asking for trouble. I'm not talking about disease or maiming or other valid excuses for drastic changes in your health. I'm talking about classic American laziness.
At my house, we have his, hers and ours bank accounts.
So do we.
Quite a few people I've mentioned this to looked at me weirdly; they only have "our" money. They'll sometimes mention that they discuss major purchases with their partner before dipping into the common account, but other than that, they both spend from the same pot.
I find that the mine-yours-ours works quite well for us, for the reasons you mention: either of us can splurge on any kind of toy regardless of whether the other partner considers it frivolous or not. It's our money and we can do what we want with it. Spending common money on toys that benefit only one partner seems as if you always need to justify the expense, while spending money that's clearly marked as "you can do with this whatever you want" seems much easier.
Quite a few people I've mentioned this to looked at me weirdly; they only have "our" money.
Interestingly, among our circle of friends, we get the odd looks for being a couple whose finances are completely mixed. All our money goes into a joint account, and all our spending comes out of it. We like it that way; to lots of people it might seem really anal, but we account for every penny we spend (OK, we might not be accurate about every penny, but every penny gets assigned to one category or another). We both kept quite close check on our spending before we got together, so neither of us is forcing this on the other. We neither of us like clutter and live in a small house, so the limiting factor that we're likely to argue about over most purchases is "where are we going to keep that?" rather than "how are we going to pay for that?". In fact, on the whole splurge thing, we probably just work to your Rule 3 - that is: I think she gets more luxuries than me, but that's cool, cos I love her and like her getting things she likes; she probably thinks I get more luxuries than her, but she also likes it like that!
The advantages of this way of living is that cash in my pocket is hers and vice versa: if she happens to have the change for a bus ticket, I don't owe her the money later. Of course, what actually happens is that she, being a lady without pockets, never carries any cash (or keys) when we go out together.
It works for the two characters which we are, but I certainly wouldn't say it has to be this way!
I particularly liked the first point, and it relates to something that's been bubbling over in my mind for a while. I like being thanked for things, even for things that I just did for myself and would have done whether they had a benefit for someone else or not. If I go a long time without being thanked for anything then I start feeling unappreciated, and that makes me sad.
Some people, though, feel uncomfortable when they're thanked for doing things like washing up or hoovering, and they feel uncomfortable thanking people, because they're not used to it. So I try not to take my "OMG you don't appreciate me" feelings too seriously, if I've got no real actual evidence that I'm being taken for granted. Like with many other things, the key is to talk about it.
On June 22nd, 2006 08:05 am (UTC), batmite2000 commented:
That's a very good set of guidelines/rules!
Thanks a bunch! :)
I would respectfully submit that good weight management is only one part of self-care, and that there are other bits which may be more important at times.
I would rather be with someone who is overweight and otherwise healthy than with someone who is thin but very, very unhappy with themselves in the effort. I'd rather be with a fat person who gets some exercise and eats well than with a 'naturally thin' person who eats junk and doesn't exercise much (I know people like this).
On July 2nd, 2006 11:49 am (UTC), robert_johnson replied:
I'd rather not be fat. I'd rather be robust and healthy and get plenty of excercise. It's not abotu appearance but overall health. It's not ok to be obese. Not at all.
On June 23rd, 2006 01:51 pm (UTC), ex_lark_asc commented:
I found this post via nou's roundup; there are a couple of things that I'd like to comment on...
Offer praise at every opportunity [...] Your SO is not a project. Adults come As-Is.
Interesting. If your SO thinks he's unworthy of anyone's affection, and lets this spill over into things like not washing properly, behaving obnoxiously or whatever, should you stand by and indulgently watch him lose his friends? Or should you say "Oi. I think you're worth lots. But you smell/are acting like a tosser and nobody likes that, sort it out"? Where does 'project' stop, and 'friendship' start? You're not his shrink, but does that mean you're not his team-mate? The whole article doesn't mention that honesty, trust and mutual respect are a huge part of being successful partners; I think that may be a bit of an omission.
Don't get fat [...] Stay sexy
This is a very very controversial thing to say; I think you should look carefully at the way you've phrased this. Also, please make very sure you're right about how to go about being sexy. Me, I weigh 13.5 stone, I suffer from PCO and (since I'm out of work) I don't have the money to get the excess body hair that gives me waxed off. According to your definition I should be miserably single, and yet my sex life is great and my SO wants me to move in with him. I bellydance, I sing in a rock band, I posed for a nude calendar just after Christmas with him present at the shoot, and I was told I looked "devastatingly gorgeous" in the resulting pics. I like myself: I don't give a shit about striving for the mythical size 10 ideal and I don't punish myself for "failing" to achieve it. Sure, nobody should take their partner for granted in any sense, *but* equally nobody has the right to expect anyone to live up to an insanely high-maintenance ideal like the Western beauty standard solely for their sake. Least of all my SO, who should (and mine does, may he ever be blessed) love me enough as a person that he understands I don't need to be physically perfect to be attractive. Sexy is a way of being, not a way of looking, and I don't think you make that clear enough; the female beauty ideal is a nasty, pervasive force in this culture (I recommend some of the articles on the subject available at campaignforrealbeauty.co.uk), and if we're going to comment on sexiness I think we need to make it clear exactly where we're coming from with the sentiments.
On June 23rd, 2006 02:00 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I still stand by what I said. The way its phrased is "don't GET fat" implying AFTER you've snagged the guy (or gal). The spirit of the remark is an aspect of common sense that Americans don't like to hear. We much prefer to whine at the other person for not accepting us as we are. Well, they accepted you one way, then you changed. In my opinion, you've changed the terms of the contract. Barring some debilitating disease or other circumstance besides just not taking care of yourself, I stand by what I say.
If they fall in love with you fat, then fine. Don't get skinny. ;)
But I love all the perspectives on relationship that this has brought out into discussion. :)
On July 2nd, 2006 11:52 am (UTC), robert_johnson replied:
Sexy is as sexy does. Carrying yourself well is part of it. But I don't Frau Mills is too off here. Her point makes sense to me and I'm the big one in my relationship.
Why do you assume that your significant other(s) would only like you thin or fat? Personally, I don't only fancy one size of person, and my current 3 partners have been with me for years and found me very attractive at all times despite weight changes of several stone.
With all the enormous social pressure on women to be thin, all I can think is that it must be so hard to deal with the extra pressure you're putting on yourself to not 'let yourself go', because it'll fuck up your relationship. That sort of terror is so consuming and emotionally draining it has potential to be far more damaging to a relationship than putting on weight.
On June 24th, 2006 12:11 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Its really not that devastating or terrifying to walk a few miles every week and have a salad every now and then, practise basic personal hygiene, and maintain my health. That's all I'm saying.
Its really so fascinating that #10 has caused such a firestorm. To me its common sense. People keep saying "My partner thinks I'm very attractive the way I am." And what would they say if they wished you would lose a few pounds, without getting the holy crap beaten out of them emotionally? Are you sure they feel the way you think they do? Its even healthier to do it for yourself, but if you've significantly changed since you met... just be careful what you expect of them. But you're already in a poly situation, so for you its sort of a moot point.... I think.
On June 24th, 2006 03:01 pm (UTC), rachelmills commented:
Look, all I'm saying is when I lost weight and got back into shape (which I'm still working on) it has been good for me and good for my marriage. And you know what? It took exactly this kind of internal monologue for me to motivate myself to do it. It's my LJ and my rules. I'm talking to myself in them and sharing with you, so when I say things like "fat repulsive ass" I'm talking really about my own, so everyone stop taking it personal.
See, that's what I figured in the first place. Making changes to your weight (up or down) and getting a bit of exercise absolutely have the power to make you feel good about yourself, and increase your confidence. I've done it, you've done it. But where I disagree is where you claim your partner/s have a *right* to expect you to maintain yourself in a certain state.
I respect that this is your personal LJ. Nevertheless, when you chose to enter into public discussion people will give you their honest opinions.
However, if believing that ciphergoth, myself and our other partners are deluding ourselves is what you want to do, I'm sure I can't stop you.
I agree with you on number 10. One should try to keep themselves attractive to their SO. This politically correct garbage that people should be able to live unhealthy lives with no criticism is just stupid. Should we not have any standards on personal behavior at all? I suppose people should be able to be alcoholics after they get married too, and we should just love them for "who they are" and just accept it. Some people just don't get it that libertarianism doesn't mean living undiciplined lives where everyone has to force themselves to accept every controlable flaw of everyone else or they're some how being cruel. You're right on 10, and bravo to you for saying it! I hope you continue to say things that are common sense despite the overly sensitive ramblings of people who want to take their own irrational guilt of high personal standards out on you.
On July 2nd, 2006 11:20 am (UTC), robert_johnson replied:
Right on.
On June 29th, 2006 05:08 am (UTC), darkknightradic commented:
You are awesome. (: