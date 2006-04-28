Playboy!!! (the virtues of,)

|
I did it! I subscribed. Under my own brazen name. Soon I will join the ranks of eagerly awaiting subscribers anticipating the mailman's delivery near the end of every month.
I freakin LOVE Playboy. I'm out of the closet about it. And I LOVE strip clubs. You know why? I'm a feminist, and there is power in femininininity. And why on earth are people complaining about women being exploited when its the men going broke and the women paying for night school and college? We all have our different gifts and tools given to us by God. The world works the way it works, and if you don't utilize what ya got and make the most of it, its only you gonna be sorry.
Tell me what's healthier? Next time you stand in line in the grocery store, you think about this - the last time you saw a Playboy, what did the cover model look like? Now look at that Cosmo or Vanity Fair, sold outside of plastic wrap in front of your 3 year old. Tell me which model is more likely to be doing lines of coke to look the way she looks? Which one is puking up her sushi in the bathroom? Flip through the articles of a Cosmo and a Playboy, side by side. While Cosmo will try with 90% of their print space to make you buy something for $2000 that you could get for $50 because of a label, Playboy will make you think. They, in the fine print of their company reports, consider themselves libertarian, small L. As a stockholder I know. :) I've even read most of Hef's 345 page philosophy statement. (I adore that man. And I touched his smoking jacket in LA and cried for about $150 worth of my party just out of awe.) Hef is a hero of liberty and has completely infiltrated society with his message. He fights the fight, and wins. The post office delivers his mail. That in itself is a victory no one appreciates 40 years later. You didn't know it took numerous court battles including the Supreme Court for that to happen, did you? I'm not even old enough to KNOW about the trouble this man has seen, and I can't get over it.
Image. For women. Fact - women in this country tend to be overweight. In fact, according to www.obesityinamerica.org 62% of female Americans are considered overweight and obesity is the 2nd leading cause of preventable death in the US. We need a little pressure, and a fit, healthy ideal is probably a good thing for the American female psyche. As much as she may resent the high standard - which standard is something to aspire to, vs. which standard will only drive you to depression? Lindsay Lohan? Nicole Richie? Kate Moss? or Jenny McCarthy, Rachel Culkin, Tiffany Fallon? Healthy, curvy women, classic blushing beauties, not heroine chic.
I'm excited about my first official Playboy issue, and proud to join this healthy family.
On April 28th, 2006 07:12 am (UTC), polyanarch commented:
I like a woman with some ASS on her. The playboy chicks are even too skinny for my liking. This whole "obesity" craze is all a bunch of BS if you ask me. People are supposed to be a little fat. That is the way we are designed. I keep hearing this "diversity" BS in the liberal community but when it comes to body weight they are all like "obesity causes all these health problems" but I think that the damn dieting craze is what causes all the health problems and only leads to people getting even fatter in the end.
I have a sick feeling that this whole "make america skinny" is just a lead-up to an eventual UN-mandated calorie rationing for the whole world since there isn't going to be food enough for everyone. Just like I think the whole global-warming thing is just a way for the collectivists to rob us of our freedoms to move about at will.
Those coke-whore heroin-princesses on the cover of Cosmo make ME want to puke when I see them. So damn bony they look like they came out of a concentration camp -not sexy at all.
I don't want to get bruises from a bony pelvic bone. Yuck.
I've been a playboy subscriber for about 3 years now. It's actually not that expensive and you get lots of good articles [seriously!] in the issues. It's actually really informative and has good political and entertainment coverage. I keep them on my living room side table stacked up with a vase on top! My mom always puts a newsweek or something on the top of the stack when she comes over, but usually people break them out and start reading like any other coffee table book.
I respect Hugh Hefner and of course Larry Flynt. Something about pornographers is that they really have paved a lot of the way to insure a lot of our freedoms. Internet pornographers are a big reason why ISPs are protected from their users actions, the pornography producers work hard on this stuff.
Oh, when I lived in Las Vegas a friend of mine and I were talking about politics and I mentioned that I'm a rabid libertarian, but I don't really try to convert people, just clear up the misconceptions when possible. He told me that John Stagliano [aka buttman] is a huge libertarian too. My friend introduced us and the guy is a really well spoken, thoughtful libertarian just looking to excercise his american rights and now has a vegas show!
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Stagl
On April 28th, 2006 08:17 am (UTC), redhotannie commented:
you rock, baby! such great viewpoints!
"Playboy libertarians" are people that think you can have bourgeois income without bourgeois(conservative) culture. I love looking at sexy women, so I'm not perfect in this regard and people can do what they want, but I don't think it should be celebrated as something good. The culture it promotes is not compatible with a libertarian society which requires a culture of of low time preferences. Meaning restraining one's immediate desires for greater gains in the future.
On April 29th, 2006 07:22 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Color me "playboy libertarian" then. I'm not interested in some bourgeois culture that will stifle me. On second thought, don't put me in any box with any label. Well, I guess if you need to categorize people, you'll do what you need to to simplify the world into something more easily digestible. I only plan on living once and I'm going to have fun. I found studying Shakespeare at Oxford University fun, but I also found the very proletarian party at the Playboy Mansion fun. See, now don't you wish you had boundaries like mine?
I thought maybe you might tell me where my reasoning on the compatibility between bougeois culture and libertarianism was wrong. Instead you just told me how much you're offended by it and chewed me out for even raising the idea. That's all right. Good day.
On April 30th, 2006 08:17 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I found your comment amusing, but not offensive. To be honest I've never thought about what sort of culture Libertarianism dictates. I thought the whole point of a free society was not to dictate anything at all. What amused me (and kind of saddens me as well, in a way) is that this attitude and the endless labels is all too familiar to me. Do you dunk or sprinkle? Do you drink and/or dance? Do you say trespassers or debtors? Does the bread actually transubstantiate or is it just symbolic? How many angels can fit on the head of a pin? It's all pointless, it splinters the body to the point that its ineffective and alienates outsiders. It has alienated me, both from the church and from the party.
The point I was making is that a libertarian society where the exlusive right to one's own private property is recognized would tend to be one of a culturally conservative culture. Not because of any dictates but because that would be how things would naturally develop. Without the welfare state, families and churches would reassume their natural roles as the primary institutions of social support. The welfare-social security state as well as public schools promote shortsightedness, parasitism, egalitarianism, and moral relativism while systematically undermining the authority and roles of institutions that promote farsightedness, individual responsibility, heirarchy, and immutable and eternal absolute laws such as families, churches, and private enterprise. While such bourgeois institutions, without interference from the state, would be the dominating influences in a libertarian society, the right to discriminate against those of undesirable and countercultural behavior on one's own property would also once again be recognized as an inherent property right. Granted, anyone that wanted to allow and practice values that were not culturally conservative would be free to do so on their own property, but since the places of higher culture and character would tend to be the more wealthier places and since anyone not of that culture could not use the state to force such a culture to accept them, assimilation into a culturally conservative culture would occur. Moral relativism, democracy, egalitarianism, and forced acceptance is not compatible with a private property system. I understand you may not want to focus on all of that, and that's fine. But I personally feel the difference between the more left libertarians and the more paleo libertarians is too big a difference to ignore. I was not talking specifically about your affiliation with playboy, which is your personal business but on a more philosophical level.
Have a nice day.
On April 30th, 2006 07:57 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
So Hef is wealthy because of welfare? Explain this to me.
He's wealthy because there's a big demand for what he puts out. I think there's a large stock of wealth in this country due to relatively laize fair policies through much of the country's early history. The welfare state needs that built up wealth to feed off of in order to exist at all. As the culture degenerates in part because of the welfare state, the demands of the culture change as well. Much of that wealth can then be diverted to people who supply the things the degenerated culture now wants in a larger supply than before. He is wealthy in at least some part because of bourgoeis culture that made the wealthy economy he tapped into possible to begin with. Primitive tribes that spend all their time dancing around naked tend to not be very prosperous. When I talk about bourgoeis culture, I'm talking about civilization itself. Now humankind being what it is will always demand the stuff he puts out. I'm not sure the market would be as big and open in a libertarian society though.
On April 30th, 2006 08:27 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Taken from the annual statement:
"According to MRI, the median age of male Playboy readers is 33, with a median annual household income of approximately $58,000..."
Not exactly trailer trash...
On April 30th, 2006 09:11 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) replied:
While it is quite true that a libertarian, i.e. capitalist, society would lead to a culture of ever lowering time preference, and hence ever lower frequencies of high time preference behaviors like alcoholism, drug addiction, and hedonism, it is *not* true that a libertarian, "Bourgeois" as you put it, culture is incompatible with drinking, drugs, and sex.
Rather it is the *prohibition* against these things that causes a counter-cultural backlash that leads to obsession and high time preference *abuse* rather than use.
Underage drinking prohibitions yield teenage fascination with alcohol and binge drinking throughout high school and college, leading to lifetime problems with alcohol for many. These problems are not seen in cultures where children are raised with alcohol as a social norm.
Similarly, drug prohibition leads to young people having to enter the criminal underworld, and using ever more potent street drugs of uncertain quality and dosage, or huffing paint thinners or industrial solvents. And we are saddled with an ever more drug obsessed culture.
In an analogous fashion, cultural taboos and state mandated prohibitions against nudity and sex, especially regarding young adults, lead those subjects to become a focus of fascination, and we spend an inordinate amount of time on them. As a result we end up with promiscuous teenagers, teenage pregnancy, STDs, lives casual sex, hedonism, and in more extreme, bizarre sexual perversions, addictions, and worse.
Bourgeois culture is not incompatible with alcohol, drugs, or sex. All of these things are part of human nature. Since libertarianism is derived from axioms of human action, to claim that it is incompatible with human nature is a contradiction.
Rather, a libertarian culture will lead to low time preference ways of interacting with alcohol, drugs, and sex, i.e. everything in moderation. Bourgeois culture is not incompatible with a glass of wine, smoking a joint, or perusing a Playboy. These things in moderation represent the epitome of Bourgeois culture.
I agree with most of what you say. I think human nature can cause us to do lots of destructive things. It is only when people are able to restrain their immediate natural urges for greater future gains that civilization can progress. I don't think things like sex is not part of human nature. I never said that. I do think that in a libertarian society sex would be a more private thing . Certainly sex and alcohol is compatible with bourgeois culture but only within boundaries. My point is that such a culture would not be as permissive and tolerant.
Do you categorize shoes into footwear and apples into fruit? If so, I guess you're just being simplistic and having to categorize the world to make it easier to digest. Do you distinguish between men and women? Oh, well there you go again. We have to differentiate between things to understand anything. In case you haven't noticed, not everything in the world's the same. Do you have any common sense at all?
On May 1st, 2006 05:14 am (UTC), darkknightradic commented:
According to the Center for Consumer Freedom, the government's BMI puts such darlings of fat like Michael Jordan into the "obese" category. Go figure.
On May 25th, 2006 12:26 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
I have to admit. I thought I was an open minded person until my husband got overly obsessed with pornography, blowing money on strippers, looking for escorts, and posting an ad for sex. I think any obsession with any one thing is a ticket to the deep end.
Playboy does have good reads, and more tasteful photos than the usual porno mag fare.
On May 29th, 2006 07:53 pm (UTC), dellanotte commented:
"And why on earth are people complaining about women being exploited when its the men going broke and the women paying for night school and college?"
Absolutely.
On January 17th, 2011 02:58 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
I am impressed! Blog information posted here is really my friend. I just want to hint safeguard up with comments and quality work. IE browser bookmarks to your blog just in the present climate, I l stumble upon pursuing to regard my friends more in the unborn! The color of the layout is not bad, it is elementary on the eyes.