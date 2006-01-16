Playboy, here I come!

|
Wow. It is official! I am going to a party at the Playboy Mansion end of March. Can you believe it! I donated $500 to MPP to get my ticket, but I am THERE. I am jumping out of my skin excited about this!
On January 17th, 2006 07:20 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
oooooooh! Cool! How did you get invited to go?
A friend of mine's band was hired to play, so he invited me along. We had to be there really early for sound check / setup, so I basically had all day to wander around the grounds before the 'main' guests arrived.
It's a real nice place, of course, but it was sort of "resort-y" in a staged/disney-like way. But so is most of LA.
That reminds me; I still haven't posted my pix yet. I'll have to do so soon.
Well, have a good time, but I hope that the marijuana-legalizers hold some *other* events in more sober venues. Pro-legalization parties at the Playboy mansion tend to foster certain stereotypes. Why not a Swing Dance night at the Lion's Club, with a theme of, "I don't agree with what you smoke or read, but I will defend your right to smoke or read it."
On January 17th, 2006 07:16 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I've found sobriety to be over-rated. ;)
On January 28th, 2006 08:44 pm (UTC), darkknightradic commented:
That is too cool (: