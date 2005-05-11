

rachelmills



They barred the Federal Government from taking private property for "Walmart" (ie any private organization that would pay a bigger tax bill, thereby providing more gov't revenue, thereby providing resources for more public "services" or bureaucratic salaries, or whatever)



US Congress can't really tell localities what they can and can't do, but they can cut off funding if they misbehave. If your state or city is dependent on feeding off the teat of Momma Fed, then if Momma ain't happy, ain't nobody fed. So that's what they did in this bill.



I just wonder what unintended consequences will come from however they worded it, what else is slipped into the bill and how much of a dog and pony show it really is. I guess we'll see. I'm cautiously hopeful.



Real estate is slow these days, but I may have a small second wind this year to make Christmas merry. I'm enjoying a lot of time at home in my PJs watching bad TV. I'm learning a lot about investment properties though. Current Mood: optimistic It sounds like Congress did something nice for private property rights. http://www.americanchronicle.com/articl es/viewArticle.asp?articleID=3519 They barred the Federal Government from taking private property for "Walmart" (ie any private organization that would pay a bigger tax bill, thereby providing more gov't revenue, thereby providing resources for more public "services" or bureaucratic salaries, or whatever)US Congress can't really tell localities what they can and can't do, but they can cut off funding if they misbehave. If your state or city is dependent on feeding off the teat of Momma Fed, then if Momma ain't happy, ain't nobody fed. So that's what they did in this bill.I just wonder what unintended consequences will come from however they worded it, what else is slipped into the bill and how much of a dog and pony show it really is. I guess we'll see. I'm cautiously hopeful.Real estate is slow these days, but I may have a small second wind this year to make Christmas merry. I'm enjoying a lot of time at home in my PJs watching bad TV. I'm learning a lot about investment properties though.