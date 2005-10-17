|
I'm trapped. My cell phone doesn't work in my house. I can have a conversation (periodically garbled) outside on my driveway, but if I try to talk in the house it will drop. ergh. I've been in this house for 5 years with no cell problems and this started a month ago. If I drive a mile away, its fine. This started a month ago and there is no resolution. This is apparently just the way its going to be. I don't know what changed on Sept 20, but they are not going to change it back. I work out of home and my cell is my life line. I have an Alltel phone on a trial period and it works in the house but the service is more expensive and more staticky in the area in general... and doesn't come with 7000 rollover minutes that I lose if I leave Cingular. And Cingular would want $290 in early termination fees right now.
I guess I have to put up and shut up and reconnect my home phone. I will not renew my contract tho. I have to wait until 2007 to get my revenge tho. So unsatisfying.
A friend of ours suggests just porting the numbers to Alltel and telling them to go screw. But Clark Howard says if you don't pay the ETF the numbers won't transfer. So they are basically holding my business number hostage out of evilness, because they can, because they don't give a crap about me.
The BBB knows about them. They are a proud #1 in FCC complaints. There is nothing to be done. Except maybe call 611 everyday and make whoever answers regret their job choice. Tell them I have a voodoo doll fashioned in the likeness of them. And am not afraid to use it.
Please send me your other creative ideas of how to exact revenge on a cell phone company.
On October 17th, 2005 10:25 pm (UTC), darkknight9 commented:
Tower+tnt=vengance.
That's all I got.
On October 19th, 2005 08:33 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
That could explain why I'm having trouble in the first place. Maybe someone else had that idea....
On October 18th, 2005 04:37 am (UTC), xnatedieselx commented:
Why not just get Vonage?
On October 18th, 2005 06:06 am (UTC), polyanarch commented:
Did your neighborhood get a new power transformer on or near that day? Did they do any service upgrades?
If your reception went to hell on a specific day I'd say that there is some new source of Radio Frequency Interference and that usually comes from a power transformer or loose connnections to one.
Perhaps you could get some Ham Radio friends to come over and look for sources of RFI in your area. I'd be willing to bet they find one and from there is is a simple matter of calling the PSC (public service commission) to have it repaired if the power company refuses to act on it.
It's worth a try.
On October 18th, 2005 06:08 am (UTC), polyanarch replied:
Or, you might try and borrow someone else's phone. Perhaps you have a bad transciever. It's really easy to change phones on Cingular. All you need to do is pull out the SIMM card and plop it into another phone. Oftentimes you can get an older but more powerful model for next to nothing if you look around.
my girlfriend's sister had altell with similar problems in chapel hill. she couldn't use her phone at home, so every time she could not make a call or a call was dropped, she called them and complained. after about a month or so they were begging her to leave.
of course, she went to cingular :P
i've got my own beef with cingular right now, and they are NOT very cooperative when it involves them oweing you money.
Sounds like something got borked while the ATT/Cingular intercompatibility merge is slowly integrated.
I'd keep calling and complaining. If any of your neighbors have Cingular service and suffer from the disruption, enlist them to call to complain daily. Big biz will blow off one complainer, but numbers get their attention.