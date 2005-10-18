?

Log in

No account? Create an account

Full · Frontal · Liberty


Cell Hell

Recent Entries · Archive · Friends · Profile

* * *
10:09 pm
10/17/05

2 comments
Leave a comment
american pie
rachelmills
Cingular sucks.

That is all.
* * *
* * *
On October 18th, 2005 07:37 am (UTC), shanek commented:
Cingular's the only one that has good coverage in this area. Verizon, Alltel, Sprint, and the others all have more holes than swiss cheese.
Reply · Thread
* * *
On November 12th, 2005 04:09 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
Cell Hell
Think satellite phone.

Mark Yannone
http://yannone.blogspot.com
Reply · Thread
* * *

Previous Entry · Leave a comment · Share · Next Entry