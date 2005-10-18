?
rachelmills
Cell Hell
10:09 pm
10/17/05
Leave a comment
rachelmills
C
ingular sucks.
That is all.
On
October 18th, 2005 07:37 am (UTC)
,
shanek
commented
:
Cingular's the only one that has good coverage in this area. Verizon, Alltel, Sprint, and the others all have more holes than swiss cheese.
On
November 12th, 2005 04:09 pm (UTC)
(Anonymous)
commented
:
Cell Hell
Think satellite phone.
Mark Yannone
http://yannone.blogspot.com
