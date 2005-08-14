Mess-o-potamia

August 16th, 2005 12:36 pm (UTC) , robert_johnson commented: On 6. Because it's a little inaccurate in the beginning. There were already Jews there before 1948, there were already Arabs there as well.



In 1948 under pressure from previously in place lobbies and holocaust survivors, and feeling quite guilty/complicitous, the west has the UN create Israel. It had been Palestine under the Brits but the future Israelis actually bombed the British into giving up control to the UN. The Palestinian State was supposed to exist alongside of an Israel which was much smaller in the beginning then it is now. It wasn't desert, although it was arid, it wasn't uninhabited. There were arabs and jews aplenty.



As soon as the state of Israel was created the Arabs who bordered it attacked, all together, from all sides. In theory they should have annihilated the Israelis. God is usually on the side of the bigger battalions. Israel won. So Israel gets to exist a while longer.



With military and financial support from the west the Israeli's have beaten every enemy that has come against them. The Arab nations didn't just attack in 1948. They did it again in 1956, 1967, and 1973. Almost everytime they did they used what was supposed to be Palestine as a springboard for a surprise attack. The Palestinian leadership complied and aided these attacks and then were left hanging when Israel beat back the other Arab states.



That's why Israel occupied the Sinai (Egypt), the golan heights,(Lebanon) the west bank (Jordan)and Gaza.(Palestine?) That was the reason in the begining that they didn't want to give the land back. They had done so in every war previous and then were attacked again a few years later.



The strategic hardliners in Israel don't want to give the land back because it makes them vulnerable to another sneak attack. The Ultra religious consider all the land holy and want a new kingdom ala david's old testament empire. The settlers cite the above religious reasons and the fact that they have really nice houses there probably has something to do with it as well.



The palestinians are understandably upset that they have lost everything. In 1948 they had a country. Now they are for the most part prisoners in an undeclared war with less rights than most countries. The Israelies keep them locked up, and if the palestinians act up, they usually get shot up. The Israelies get attacked, they suspect it comes from an occupied settlement, they go in with the army and bulldoze the houses of those involved. There aren't trials or proof. In addition keep in mind that the few Palestinians who can cross the border have to speak hebrew not arabic to work at a israeli business. I would rather own my own as well. But the awful truth that seems too awful for the Palestinians to face is their immediate forefathers gambled (four times) their inheritance and lost.



All natural human sympathy for the oppressed (and they are oppressed) aside, the Palestinian leadership brought it on themselves everytime they allowed themselves to be used as a political piece in the richer and more powerful arab nations plan to destroy the newly created Israeli state. 48, 56, 67, 73. These are the numbers that ring in the Palestinian's current misery.



Yes it sucks, hard, there is no future there, no hope. They can't open businesses because they have no money with which to open them. No farms because it's not a Palestinian state from 1948. It's a series of refugee camps and impoverished towns, there is no room and no money to develop the land. There is literally nothing there. They have lost four wars.



As for the DIY spirit, they don't have it. It's not really part of the culture unfortunatly. There's not enough resources there anyway.



So it was their land, but they lost it. Now they want it or a chunk of it back. That's the situation unfortunatly. The Israelis weren't so successful in the beginning. It was less about envy and more about the Palestinians getting used over and over again.



So it's a big screwed up situation. The Israelies have realistic fears about getting attacked, the Palestinians are living like dogs. The only way out is to separate them and rehabilitate Palestinian society. That sort of thing doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's good that you addressed the issue. Sorry about the length.



Couple of minor factual points. The Golan Heights were taken off Syria not Lebanon. And Gaza pre-1967 was just as much the property of "palestine" as the West Bank was i.e. not really at all. Gaza was Egyptian controlled.

Which raises another interesting question...

If Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan and Gaza from Egypt, why do the "palestinians" now have a claim to it...?

Which raises another interesting question...

If Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan and Gaza from Egypt, why do the "palestinians" now have a claim to it...? Reply · Parent · Thread August 17th, 2005 11:47 pm (UTC) , robert_johnson replied: On Fair enough. I wasn't trying to validate the existance of a sovereign Palestinian state. The Palestinians and the rest of the Arab world invalidated that in 1948 when they attacked Israel and lost, even if the 1967 war was a pre-emptive strike by Israel.



Thing is, Gaza and the West bank didn't just fill up with Arabs after 1967. Those people are pawns.



I would answer your question by saying that they are there and that the right of self determination is still upheld as the norm. Why do Albanians now control Kosovo, even though it's more Serbian than the rest of Serbia? Because they are there, and they have a right to govern themselves.



I think the solution is more than a little unjust, but the Palestinians have to have their own secure orderly state. More violence will only make the situation worse. The only other solution is to let the Israeli hardliners either kill them all, or make the living conditions there so bad that they either die or are forced to move away and that's not supposed to be the way the world works either. Reply · Parent · Thread