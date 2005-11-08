|
I tuned in to Bill Lumaye long enough to hear someone call about minimum wage and him mention union lobbying 0 just the point I mentioned to him a few weeks ago. He said "I believe unions are heavily involved in the minimum wage issue because their wage scale is based on multipliers of the minimum wage and that's just based on my understanding from a very knowledgable caller, HE seemed to know what he was talking about." HA! That was ME. And the week earlier he called me a complete moron because I thought there should be an exit strategy for not only Iraq, but Germany. I hate that guy. I shouldn't be flattered or insulted. If they had picked Mike to fill Agar's spot it would be a much better show. But Mike's not as smooth, generic and vanilla as this awful Lumaye dude.
It's like they are afraid to offend people by having someone too controversial or thought-provoking or intelligent. It might alienate people. They didn't learn the lesson Jerry Agar so blatantly laid out in front of them. People tune in because the host gets them steamed. They want to hear what comes out of the jerk's mouth next.
So bored with talk radio here. I've gotten more entertainment out of NPR lately and that's sad. I'm getting sattelite radio installed.
On August 11th, 2005 08:48 pm (UTC), polyanarch commented:
NPR is the only talk radio I listen to anymore. It's the only radio PERIOD I listen to anymore.
The others are just that bad.
Yeah, they are quite leftist and always whining about how the feddies are not giving them enough money, blah, blah, blah...
They aren't getting a dime off of me until they quit their antisocial fed funding habit.
On August 11th, 2005 11:21 pm (UTC), jacqueline1776 commented:
"I thought there should be an exit strategy for not only Iraq, but Germany."
HA! Brilliant.
(Deleted comment)
Out of curiosity, what happened to Agar? Him, I enjoyed listening to. Lumaye not so much. I suppose there are reasons why I continue to stream Boortz while I'm at work (especially since PTF insists on running him at night rather than live).
On August 15th, 2005 07:29 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Agar got a better offer somewhere else not nearly as cool as RDU and though I'm sure he is rolling in extra cash and lower cost of living, he is also stuck in a miserable cultural intellectual void. The boobs at PTF didn't counter with an equal or better offer because they are morons.
I wonder if its all because they cater more to their advertisers, who don't like the idea of consumers being pissed off and steaming, then hearing their lousy mattress commercial. I bet that's why we have Lumaye, who is the adult equivalent to Barney the purple dinosaur. Who doesn't love a purple dinosaur who wants to give you a hug and make you feel good? And then, while you're feeling all fuzzy and mild, you'll hear about our paving company and just be so darn receptive and our phones will ring off the hook.
I wonder how that's working out for them...
On February 15th, 2006 07:55 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) replied:
Agar ended up in Kansas City at a station called KMBZ, where he took a job left by a good host named Johnson who actually questioned the prevailing conservative miasma that hangs over the area. What talk-radio listeners want is not to get steamed, but to have their notions reinforced and their daily dose of shrill, reactionary propaganda.
It's not on where you are—or anywhere in NC, for that matter :^(—but there's a GREAT libertarian radio talk show called Free Talk Live. You can listen online or download the archives for free:
http://freetalklive.com
It's on from 8-10pm Monday through Saturday. And if you're listening on Saturday, you can stay tuned right after for Harry Browne's show!
I download them to my mp3 player and listen to them in the car. It's all I listen to now!