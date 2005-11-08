August 12th, 2005 05:37 am (UTC) , dch4 commented: On Out of curiosity, what happened to Agar? Him, I enjoyed listening to. Lumaye not so much. I suppose there are reasons why I continue to stream Boortz while I'm at work (especially since PTF insists on running him at night rather than live). Reply · Thread August 15th, 2005 07:29 am (UTC) , rachelmills replied: On Agar got a better offer somewhere else not nearly as cool as RDU and though I'm sure he is rolling in extra cash and lower cost of living, he is also stuck in a miserable cultural intellectual void. The boobs at PTF didn't counter with an equal or better offer because they are morons.



I wonder if its all because they cater more to their advertisers, who don't like the idea of consumers being pissed off and steaming, then hearing their lousy mattress commercial. I bet that's why we have Lumaye, who is the adult equivalent to Barney the purple dinosaur. Who doesn't love a purple dinosaur who wants to give you a hug and make you feel good? And then, while you're feeling all fuzzy and mild, you'll hear about our paving company and just be so darn receptive and our phones will ring off the hook.



I wonder how that's working out for them... Reply · Parent · Thread February 15th, 2006 07:55 pm (UTC) , (Anonymous) On, (Anonymous) replied Agar ended up in Kansas City at a station called KMBZ, where he took a job left by a good host named Johnson who actually questioned the prevailing conservative miasma that hangs over the area. What talk-radio listeners want is not to get steamed, but to have their notions reinforced and their daily dose of shrill, reactionary propaganda. Reply · Parent · Thread