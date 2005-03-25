Random thoughts on things in the news...

|
Excuse me, what kind of materials? Adult? With the possible exception of some magazine called "Barely Legal" featuring WHAT? Young WOMEN? He's on trial for pedophilia, little boys. I think the defense should submit them as evidence that he's into adult women... although, THAT might be a diffifult case to make, but the point is, where is the kiddy porn?
You know how I feel about this. If you can't sell the war, you don't deserve the soldiers. You know what? Military service should be voluntary. You should be able to quit the military like you quit a job. Do away with those indentured servanthood contracts. For some reason its OK not to fight if you are a Quaker, but not OK if you are just a coward. And we want cowards in our military, why...? Or people who don't believe in our country anymore, why...? Let them go. We need people who fight for the right reasons, and I always get nervous when people's MOTIVATION not their ACTION is on trial. If not enough people think our country is worth fighting for, or that our actions are just - in other words they are trying to have a war and not enough people are showing up - then the powers that be need to take a long hard look at the country and the situation and their actions.
I think part of the prosecution's case is, if I remember correctly, that he viewed pornographic material with the children. If so, then the material itself would be useful evidence of guilt, if coupled with testimony to the effect of "yes, I recognize Exhibit A, it's the magazine Jacko and I looked at right before he groped me", or something like that.
I wholeheartedly agree, which is why I'm so dead set against the draft, or even Selective Service registration. A country going to war is the final way of a country saying "we are willing to die to enact some sort of change", whatever that change is. If the people aren't willing to die for that change of their own free will, then that change isn't something worth going to war over.
Military service should be required of all for citizenship.
When your done with a short term, if you want to stay in, re-up and expect to fight.
If you don't want to fight, become a politician and change who/what/why/when/and where we go to war.
Honestly, did you think that you'd never have to be called upon to kill others when you joined up? Please.
Military service should be required of all for citizenship.
Ah, of course, because forcing people to join the military is such a good sign of freedom.
I think you may have read Starship Troopers a few too many times man. Maybe you missed the point where Heinlein was trying to SATIRE semi-fascist states with that book.
Nope. Never read it. Heard it was better than most of his stuff that he wrote after the breakdown, but never really sought it out.
One year from 18 to 19. Graduate from High School, have basic, grab some college buckos, learn to defend yourself, explore a career. Give every 19 year old in the nation a healthy start. Sure, the 6 months or so of duty would really only be something similar to the old Americorp program, but it would be for the betterment of the community.
Wipeout obesity, no booze and no smokes and no drugs for a year. Give women and men equal pay, footing, and respect. Then, after a year, release them onto the college campuses.
No need afterwards for a draft. Volunteer army. No need for wars started by folks who do it for the wrong reasons, because there won't be a big enough army around to consider it.
If the soil of your nation is endangered, they should be able to call upon you, but you can stand and say: "I did my time for my country"
Its not forced. Do it for the betterment of the nation you live in or leave. Other countries do this because of direct security reasons. Why shouldn't we?
Didn't somebody say Freedom isn't free?
"Military service should be required of all for citizenship."
Much as I hate to trigger Godwin's law, I would like to share the following quote:
"The rights of citizenship shall be conferred on every young man whose health and character have been certified as good, after having completed his period of military service."
Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, China (PRC), Croatia, Cyprus, Eritrea, Finland, Germany, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (ROC), Turkey, Venezuela.
Some real winners and losers in there, but no Nazi's.
The countries you mentioned have compulsory military service, but they don't withhold citizenship until that service is performed. I had understood your remark about military service being required for citizenship as meaning that you're not a citizen until you've done some military obligations.
I could always have misread you, of course. Perhaps you meant that *all citizens* should perform military service for a set period after reaching a certain age. If so, the quotation I cited is inapposite.
Any exceptions to your universal service idea? How about women?
The countries you mentioned have compulsory military service, but they don't withhold citizenship until that service is performed.
Actually, some of them not only withhold certain rights of citizenship, In at least one, they torture and kill you for dodging out. (I did say there were losers in there.)
Exceptions? Always. Disabled, impaired, etc...
Women: no need to discriminate now. Women would be required also.
I might be just as happy though if we had more solid PE in High Schools along with Firearms Safety classes.
Under a Nazi flag? Have you notified the Simon Wiesenthal Center? They may want to know about this....