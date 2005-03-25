Random thoughts on things in the news...

Re: Michael Jackson and the hoopla if his adult materials are admissable -



Excuse me, what kind of materials? Adult? With the possible exception of some magazine called "Barely Legal" featuring WHAT? Young WOMEN? He's on trial for pedophilia, little boys. I think the defense should submit them as evidence that he's into adult women... although, THAT might be a diffifult case to make, but the point is, where is the kiddy porn?



Re: The deserters seeking asylum in Canada -



You know how I feel about this. If you can't sell the war, you don't deserve the soldiers. You know what? Military service should be voluntary. You should be able to quit the military like you quit a job. Do away with those indentured servanthood contracts. For some reason its OK not to fight if you are a Quaker, but not OK if you are just a coward. And we want cowards in our military, why...? Or people who don't believe in our country anymore, why...? Let them go. We need people who fight for the right reasons, and I always get nervous when people's MOTIVATION not their ACTION is on trial. If not enough people think our country is worth fighting for, or that our actions are just - in other words they are trying to have a war and not enough people are showing up - then the powers that be need to take a long hard look at the country and the situation and their actions.