My last wishes...

All this talk of Terry Schiavo, and how squirelly husbands can be, has prompted me to want to declare publicly my wishes regarding life support should something awful happen to me.
I have no interest in donating my organs. Please do not desecrate my body. God made it. It is sacred the way it is. Hands OFF!
I wish to be resuscitated as many times as it takes. If I am injured or in a coma, please be patient with me. I will come around. I am trying hard and fighting. I am a survivor. Please respect that and keep trying.
Should I be incapacitated for an extended period of time, I want the most advanced forms of life support available from modern medicine. I don't care how hopeless the diagnosis is, or my quality of life. Life is sacred, in any way, shape or form that God chooses to bless me with it.
Spare no expense to keep me here. Mortgage the house, mortgage my parents house, my brothers' houses where they raise their children, my aunts and uncles should all sacrifice and pull together. And when my entire extended family's wealth is completely tapped, I want whatever legal remedies are due me. Sue everyone, the doctors who tried to help me, the ambulance people, the nurses who were on duty if you have to. The manufacturers of whatever drug they tried that failed me. Somewhere someone forgot to cross an I or dot a T and THEY SHOULD PAY. This is my LIFE we're talking about here. Save me. Save precious, priceless me. The world will be a bit sadder, a bit greyer, a bit *less* for the loss of me. Even if I'm just crapping my pants and grimacing like a retard, I guarantee, the magic of me touches all around me. Especially those that give me sponge baths, lucky them.
My husband promised himself to me in sickness and in health. I expect that to be honored indefinitely. I would expect a PI to be hired to occasionally check up on him and if he attempts in any way to move on with his life, even if my brain has died, been re-absorbed by my body and replaced with puss, leaving no hope for any chance of recovery, sue him too. Enlist Congress if you have to. The fact that he doesn't honor his sacred vows which he took before God and our loved ones all but PROVES it was probably him that put me in the condition I am in. Nothing to do with my own bulemia and the potassium imbalance or anything else that could explain it. He's lost his wife and a mere 10 years later he has the audacity to want normalcy and a family? Nail him to the wall. I could NEVER be replaced! Once he married me, he is committed for life! Committed, even in the institutional sense, if appropriate. Even if it makes him absolutely freaking miserable and taps all his financial resources. That is what I demand. I told him that as a condition of our engagement and he agreed!
...at least I THINK I mentioned it. I could've sworn.
Anyway, that's what I want should I become a drooling, bed-crapping, grimacing vegetable. I want Acts of Congress, my family at war, and my husband utterly miserable and his life totally at a stand still.
Because life is sacred and I'm worth it. World, take note.
If Terry Schiavo was such a great person, is this what she would say if she could have predicted her future? Her parents view of her is certainly offensive, in my opinion.
Rachel, knowing this were your wishes, I would stand guard myself over your hospital bed, gun in hand, to protect you.
But for myself, I just can't agree.
"I have no interest in donating my organs. Please do not desecrate my body. God made it. It is sacred the way it is. Hands OFF!"
Maybe it's because I'm an atheist, but I say when I'm dead it's over. If any part of me can be used to help save the lives of others, by all means use them! My body isn't "sacred" at that point...it's spare parts.
"Should I be incapacitated for an extended period of time, I want the most advanced forms of life support available from modern medicine. I don't care how hopeless the diagnosis is, or my quality of life. Life is sacred, in any way, shape or form that God chooses to bless me with it."
In a way, I agree. If there's any chance of me being saved, by all means, do it. But that is not in the cards for Schaivo. Over half of her brain is gone, replaced by fluids. And it's not coming back. Everything she was, everything that made her human, everything that made her what her husband and family loved is gone. What's left has all of the sacredness of a houseplant.
"Spare no expense to keep me here. Mortgage the house, mortgage my parents house, my brothers' houses where they raise their children, my aunts and uncles should all sacrifice and pull together. And when my entire extended family's wealth is completely tapped, I want whatever legal remedies are due me."
Sorry, I just can't see making the people I love go through all of that to keep my body alive when my brain is gone. Let my family grieve for me, and use that money to help them live their lives.
I don't want to die. If someone made an immortality potion that actually worked, I'd be first in line. I believe that when you die, that's it; you're gone forever, with no hope of resurfacing, in this world or in any mysterious place such as heaven. But thanks to medical science, it's possible to die and still be kept alive. What makes me me is my brain, my thoughts, my personality, not the fact that my heart is pumping oxygen through my body and I'm metabolizing carbon molecules. If my brain is gone, I am gone. Let me go.
And celebrate the life you all enjoy yourselves.
Everyone should read this page. There is so much information here about the Schiavo case that you (the generic you, not you specifically) really can't be qualified to comment on it unless you have read it. .
*applauds*
Wow! You really are a selfish, hatefull woman. Back to the very begining of time when God created Adam and Eve. I don't know when the first time there were Doctors in this world, but you know there were no Doctors in the begining and for many, many, years after the first man. So, I guess that must mean when someone got sick or badly hurt and almost dead, then there was no hope for anybody. They had to just die. I'm not really sure but, I would think that was the way God intended it to be. I don't want to die yet either but, God did not create man to have any organs to be taken out. Doctors are just playing God! I do not trust any Doctor or the Pharmasudical Industry. It's all a scam. If something ever happened to me where I was worthless and brain dead and was kept on life support for any amount of time and my face plastered all over the world on the news for all to see? If there was no hope but then one day I came back and found out I was kept on life support and looking that ugly? I would massacre who ever kept me alive like that. Even if it were for only one day. How selfish can one be to want someone to live like a vegetable on life support in such an embarrassing way? I would want any of my family members to think about my feelings and not just their own, and not be so selfish in their own wants and needs, but think about my wants and needs. I would never do that to anyone I love unless that is what they wanted and I knew that without a doubt. It sounds to me like you are much to afraid to die. We all must die someday. Thats the way it has to be.
Loved that! You had me going until the very end.
As for me, I keep telling my wife that when I get old and useless, she's to take me up to Alaska via the cheapest way possible, and cut me loose on an ice floe.
Of course, her being the sensitive sort, she said: "Well, you're already old; but how am I supposed to tell when you're useless, again?"
And as for donating body parts, well, to hell with that. When I'm a stiff I expect my family to finally extract the wealth out of me they never enjoyed while I was alive by auctioning off anything that will bring a dime on eBay. ;-)
-- A Calendar Buyer (when's the next one coming out, BTW?)