Supporting Soldiers, but not the War...

This is something I've never really quite subscribed to.



You think the war is lousy and evil and counter-productive, yet you support the brave men and women in uniform fighting it. It's a mantra these days. You have to add that caveat to any anti-war sentiment, lest you be declared unAmerican, and invoke imagery of the boys returning from tours of duty in Vietnam to spitting crowds of hippies.



I'm sorry. But I can't conjure up any sense of comprehension for a theoretic 1942 German housefrau righteously declaring "I'm not for gassing Jews or anything, but I sure do support our handsome Gestapo running around making it possible!" Even if she's stowing the Goldsteins up in her attic.



It does not logically follow. Make up your mind. (I still haven't, as far as Iraq)



If a cause is evil, how can the enablers of it be good? How? If your country calls on you to gass Jews, or bayonet children, or break up families needlessly, how can you really excuse yourself from Neuremburg with "Just following orders..." Does God excuse you? Does posterity?



If we have no one willing to take evil orders, we have very little evil left in the world. Lonely evil is weak evil. Evil en masse, well, that's what makes the history books. Yes, there is individual evil, but an individual has a tough time killing 20 million single-handedly. That is the stuff of teamwork, of ant-like cooperation.



I'm tired of hearing how great the troops are in spite of what they are fighting for, according to some people. I admit I don't know the whole story of Iraq and I don't know to what extent we were provoked by the treaty violations, WMD possibilities, oil prices yada yada yada. So I'm lukewarm on Iraq, lukewarm on our soldiers... At least I'm consistent.



But I do know this - if any American soldier, officer, official, or agent of any kind ever at any point comes to realize that his or her orders are perpetuating evil, I expect them to leave their post, desert, quit, or in some way physically remove themselves from that situation, no matter the consequences. Run to Canada, type a letter to your boss, update your resume, search on Monster, whatever. To be part of something evil is evil. Divorce yourself from it, at pain of death.



I do not support anything less.