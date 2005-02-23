February 23rd, 2005 09:30 am (UTC) , cluebyfour commented: On The site won't load for me. Who is Toby, and what "really must be stopped"? Reply · Thread February 23rd, 2005 09:45 am (UTC) , perich replied: On Websense blocked it for me ("Phishing and Other Frauds"), though I could load it last week.



February 23rd, 2005 09:45 am (UTC) , perich replied: Websense blocked it for me ("Phishing and Other Frauds"), though I could load it last week.

Long story short: Toby is an adorable bunny, and if Toby's owner doesn't get $50,000 by July '05, he will eat Toby. There are many pictures of Toby.

February 23rd, 2005 09:45 am (UTC) , perich replied: Oh, and last I checked, the guy was at $14,000+.

February 23rd, 2005 10:22 am (UTC) , rachelmills replied: It is tooo hilarious. He's got all these bunny rabbit recipes that he's considering. For example:



Moroccan Hare Tangine



Ingredients:



Toby

Olive oil

Cinnamon

Cumin seed

Ginger

Saffron



After quartering, brown Toby at medium-high heat. Remove Toby from the pan, etc, etc.



I'm laughing so hard I'm crying. Reply · Parent · Thread February 23rd, 2005 10:31 am (UTC) , cluebyfour replied: On Haha, OK. I think I've seen this before, or something similar to it.



March 7th, 2005 12:33 pm (UTC) , (Anonymous) replied: Yeah, what a hoot. Not. I can't for the life of me understand why that's supposed to be so damned funny. I couldn't care less whether that guy eats a rabbit (one of my favorite sites is eatbabies.com for instance), but it galls me that 14K that could be going to save actual animals in need is being shit into this guy's paypal account one buck at a time.

If anyone wants to Paypal money for an animal in *real* need, send it to the account of susan@ncliberty.net for the hundreds of dollars of medical care Annabelle (http://www.big-head-ed.com/annabelle/) will be needing in the next few weeks. (the website is woefully incomplete, but you can start sending the money now if you like).

- Susan Hogarth, aka 'wet blanket'



If anyone wants to Paypal money for an animal in *real* need, send it to the account of susan@ncliberty.net for the hundreds of dollars of medical care Annabelle (http://www.big-head-ed.com/annabelle/) will be needing in the next few weeks. (the website is woefully incomplete, but you can start sending the money now if you like).



March 7th, 2005 01:26 pm (UTC) , rachelmills replied: Neither here nor there. It really has nothing to do with the animal - its the entertainment value. That's like saying "Why don't you send your movie ticket money to the animal shelter" And if that's not your sense of humor, well, then, that's not your sense of humor. No biggie.

I don't believe for a second the guy's going to eat his bunny rabbit. I just think his blatant pandering for money is screamingly hilarious and creative. It entertained me so I humored him.



I don't believe for a second the guy's going to eat his bunny rabbit. I just think his blatant pandering for money is screamingly hilarious and creative. It entertained me so I humored him. Reply · Parent · Thread March 8th, 2005 08:52 am (UTC) , (Anonymous) On, (Anonymous) replied Of course, I understand that. I suppose the humor just fails on me. It's sort of like a web page saying "Im going to slap my mom in the face if you don't send me money". I just don't grok the humor of it, although I see it's evidently there for many people.



On the other hand, I have always been amused by the bonsaikitten website, and eatbabies.com also, so I guess humor is very hard to pin down. Maybe I have a secret anticapitalistic streak ;-)



Maybe it's simply sour grapes. I did once bring up the possibility of sending an animal shelter fundraising letter out with a pic of gun held to a dog's head saying "The dog gets it if you don't send us money!" Somehow the director didn't think -that- was very funny, either ;-) But, hey, it seems to be working for this guy.



March 7th, 2005 01:34 pm (UTC) , rachelmills replied: I visited Anabelle and I have no idea what her story is or why I should send her money... Just a cute puppy dog. Woefully incomplete is one thing, but that was a pointless post.

March 8th, 2005 01:38 pm (UTC) , (Anonymous) replied: Hey, wasn't it enough that I said she needed money and you could send it ot my Paypal account? ;-)

So here is the much more complete site:

http://annabelle.big-head-ed.com/

- SH



So here is the much more complete site:



http://annabelle.big-head-ed.com/



March 9th, 2005 06:29 am (UTC) , rachelmills replied: Only if you provide some nice Korean recipes...

March 9th, 2005 06:47 pm (UTC) , (Anonymous) replied: Recipes are for weenies. Real women cook outside the book!

(says someone who STILL checks the 4-ingredient biscuit recipe regularly to make sure she has it right ;-)

- S.



(says someone who STILL checks the 4-ingredient biscuit recipe regularly to make sure she has it right ;-)



- S. Reply · Parent · Thread