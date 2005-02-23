|
Now, I don't usually get involved in animal rights issues, but this really must be stopped.
I sent in a dollar. I did it for Toby.
On February 23rd, 2005 09:20 am (UTC), achanchinou commented:
You'll probably find this an equally worthy cause...
http://bonsaikitten.com/
On February 23rd, 2005 09:30 am (UTC), cluebyfour commented:
The site won't load for me. Who is Toby, and what "really must be stopped"?
Websense blocked it for me ("Phishing and Other Frauds"), though I could load it last week.
Long story short: Toby is an adorable bunny, and if Toby's owner doesn't get $50,000 by July '05, he will eat Toby. There are many pictures of Toby.
On February 23rd, 2005 10:22 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
It is tooo hilarious. He's got all these bunny rabbit recipes that he's considering. For example:
Moroccan Hare Tangine
Ingredients:
Toby
Olive oil
Cinnamon
Cumin seed
Ginger
Saffron
After quartering, brown Toby at medium-high heat. Remove Toby from the pan, etc, etc.
I'm laughing so hard I'm crying.
On February 23rd, 2005 10:31 am (UTC), cluebyfour replied:
Haha, OK. I think I've seen this before, or something similar to it.
I wonder if eBay would allow auctions where you put up an animal and if the bids don't reach the reserve price, it becomes lunch. Probably not. . . .
On March 7th, 2005 12:33 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) replied:
Yeah, what a hoot. Not. I can't for the life of me understand why that's supposed to be so damned funny. I couldn't care less whether that guy eats a rabbit (one of my favorite sites is eatbabies.com for instance), but it galls me that 14K that could be going to save actual animals in need is being shit into this guy's paypal account one buck at a time.
If anyone wants to Paypal money for an animal in *real* need, send it to the account of susan@ncliberty.net for the hundreds of dollars of medical care Annabelle (http://www.big-head-ed.com/annabelle/) will be needing in the next few weeks. (the website is woefully incomplete, but you can start sending the money now if you like).
- Susan Hogarth, aka 'wet blanket'
On March 7th, 2005 01:26 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Neither here nor there. It really has nothing to do with the animal - its the entertainment value. That's like saying "Why don't you send your movie ticket money to the animal shelter" And if that's not your sense of humor, well, then, that's not your sense of humor. No biggie.
I don't believe for a second the guy's going to eat his bunny rabbit. I just think his blatant pandering for money is screamingly hilarious and creative. It entertained me so I humored him.
On March 8th, 2005 08:52 am (UTC), (Anonymous) replied:
Of course, I understand that. I suppose the humor just fails on me. It's sort of like a web page saying "Im going to slap my mom in the face if you don't send me money". I just don't grok the humor of it, although I see it's evidently there for many people.
On the other hand, I have always been amused by the bonsaikitten website, and eatbabies.com also, so I guess humor is very hard to pin down. Maybe I have a secret anticapitalistic streak ;-)
Maybe it's simply sour grapes. I did once bring up the possibility of sending an animal shelter fundraising letter out with a pic of gun held to a dog's head saying "The dog gets it if you don't send us money!" Somehow the director didn't think -that- was very funny, either ;-) But, hey, it seems to be working for this guy.
- SH
On March 7th, 2005 01:34 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I visited Anabelle and I have no idea what her story is or why I should send her money... Just a cute puppy dog. Woefully incomplete is one thing, but that was a pointless post.
On March 9th, 2005 06:29 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Only if you provide some nice Korean recipes...
On February 23rd, 2005 07:52 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I think the man's very talented. I especially like "Tears in Heaven". Why?
I agree completely. He's one of my favorites. I've seen him 3 times in concert, but the last time I saw him, he wasn't playing Tears in Heaven because he said he wasn't so sad about his son anymore and didn't want to play it without all of that emotion. It is a good song. That would be my dream job to play the blues and other things like he does.
What are your thoughts on Jim Croce? If you've even heard of him, you'll be my best friend-hehe.
That was an interesting idea for that guy to make money off his rabbit.
On March 21st, 2005 05:34 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Touche! That's what I'm talking about. ;)
On April 12th, 2005 05:22 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
Just to let you know that - in retaliation to that the owner of Toby the rabbit AND to raise money for OFFICIAL rabbit charities :-
Visit http://www.pervaders.co.uk/bunny
Cheers from the Pervaders of Justice for Bunnies
PAW POWER!!!
Please pass this link on.
Thank you
I for one am truly impressed that he has managed to make 24.5K$ off of the web site. PT Barnum would be proud of him. The creator of that site is a budding evil genius. I have offered to send the sites creator an Oficcial certificate of genius from The Crapomatic Institute and a dollar. Thats how impressed I am. I'm off to go look for Guinea Pig recipes. Take care folks.
On April 13th, 2005 11:40 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
I have heard this may be fake, check out snopes. And it also would appear the Pay Pal may have shut down the donation links. Here are some more sites claiming to harm an animal (is a snail and animal?) but the catch is the viewers decide. LOL it is pretty funny:
saveshelby.com (http://saveshelby.com)
and
smashshelby.com (http://smashshelby.com)
On April 13th, 2005 01:00 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Of course its fake. I sent my money to him because it was so freakin funny - its entertainment.
testing http://www.brisktrade.com
On June 15th, 2005 07:34 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
If you were a friend of his, you'd have a sense of humor too.
On June 30th, 2005 03:03 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
Okay, I can tell you the bonsai kitten thing you mentioned is a hoax. This is because there are lots of website saying this and they have proof from what I remeber. Hopefully the case is it is a hoax anyway!
I have also found websites saying Save Toby is also a hoax, it may be, but I don't know for sure but you can research into it and probably find out if you want. Today is the 30th June 2005,(if it dosnt say i posted this then its probably cos im in australia) the website claimed he is going to eat Toby the rabbit today...but I am on it now and the date for Toby to be eaten has now changed to the 6th November 2006. So, maybe Toby won't be eaten after all. Lets hope not anyway!!! It may just be a hoax to get money...it says something now about selling copies of some Save Toby book...:S. I really don't know what is up with this thing but just the idea of the website is sick & disgusting. Its wrong just to get money off people in this way.
Well thanks and lets hope Toby's safe.
On July 26th, 2005 08:05 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:
No, you're a moron. I used to eat rabbit daily on the mission field in Haiti. It tastes just like chicken.
I also used go down to the butcher's Saturday mornings with a bucket and watch the cow get butchered, then take back a pound or two for food that week.
Americans are so sheltered and divorced from their own position on the food chain that its funny.
It's the cycle of life. get used to it.