Postscript to the last entry...

July 4th, 2006 03:54 pm (UTC), nou commented:

"Don't stick around if a relationship becomes violent. I make it explicitly clear that no man gets a second chance to hit me."



When it's clear-cut like this - absolutely. The tricky situations are the ones which are constantly hovering on the edge of not-quite-violence. There's a continuum between "X smashed a plate once or twice out of frustration" all the way through "X smashes up the house every time he/she feels frustrated" up to "X just hit me". When the violence moves from being directed towards the home to being directed towards the partner is a good, clear point to say "enough". It can take years to get to that point, though, with things getting better and worse and better again. I suppose you could just leave after the first smashed plate, and I think that me being me and knowing what I can and can't put up with I probably would; but I won't condemn someone else for deciding to stick with someone who has anger management issues (and is willing to try to deal with them, this being key).



"Don't name-call, don't resort to ad-hominem remarks, avoid using attacks that start with absolutes like "You always..." It's an exaggeration and you know it."



Oh, gosh, yes, most definitely. I hate "You always...". It's just closing the discussion down before it's even started.



"Sex."



Yes, a hugely tricky issue - made trickier by the fact that libido varies within as well as between people. Maybe I don't want to have sex one week and want to have it every day the next. It doesn't mean I love you more during the second week.

July 5th, 2006 01:29 pm (UTC), nou replied:

Oh, but "I make it explicitly clear that no man gets a second chance to hit me." is confusing me a bit. Is this a figure of speech, or have you actually said "If you hit me, I will leave you?" to someone?

July 5th, 2006 03:39 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:

Yes, that's what I said.

July 5th, 2006 06:26 pm (UTC), nou replied:

That's fascinating. (I don't mean that in a snarky way, I mean it in a fascinated way.) What was the context, if you don't mind me being nosy?

July 5th, 2006 10:55 pm (UTC), rachelmills replied:

It was kind of a pre-wedding oh by-the-by... If you ever hit me, I will leave and divorce you, you understand that, right? It's not like there was a comfortable way to fit that into conversation, but I wanted it said, so I said it. That hubby pushed the limits a little on being physical, so I was glad on a couple of occasions that I had made that very explicit, but he knew his boundaries and never hit me.

July 7th, 2006 11:41 am (UTC), nou replied:

Yes, that makes sense. If you think there's a risk of someone doing something unacceptable then it's not only to your benefit to warn them against it, but it's a lot fairer on them to warn them of the consequences, too.