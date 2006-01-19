Misunderstandings of Religion and Socialism...

I've been reading Hugh M. Hefner's 345 page editorial from 1962 on his empire's philosophy and came across this excerpt:

"If what many of us profess to believe religiously were actually applied to American social, political and economic life, we would have a system more nearly socialist than capitalist.

I have to disagree, and this is partly the reason Gnosticism interests me so. Gnosticism, to me, looks at the boiled-down teachings of Jesus, without the input of the power hungry that have muddied the message througout history.

If one looks on the reported actions and sayings of Jesus in the gospels, I don't think you could at all argue that a follower of His could be Socialist, at least not politically. Yet I've heard the claim Hefner makes over and over, almost as a slight against Christianity, perhaps especially against the notoriously Republican Religious Right. "If you are so Christian, why are you so Capitalist?" As if to be a Capitalist is to not care about one's fellow man. Rather, they should vote Democrat. It's the religious right thing to do.

On the contrary, to be Capitalist, you must ESPECIALLY care about your fellow man. If you don't, your fellow man will not reward you by buying what you're selling. Then how can you employ others of your fellow man to make more widgets to sell, in turn allowing them to support a family and prosper? No. Success just equals greed plus adequately guaging the desires of your fellow man. A lovely combination of self-interest and servanthood.

So what is Socialism and what did Jesus teach? Socialism is "to each according to his need, from each according to his ability" by decree of an all-powerful state. In other words, do what you can for the collective and the collective will give you what you need to survive.



Problem is, the individual underestimates what they should give to the collective, and the collective underestimates what the individual should get. Result: poverty for all, productivity for none.



Bigger problem: the giving to the collective is done at gun point and threat of imprisonment and force. This "compassionate" form of government, and its sister Communism is responsible for more misery, imprisonment and democide than any other. You put Jesus right in the middle of this nasty little mess and you got yourself an excellent straw man.



What did Jesus teach, then? Giving? Yes. Force? Imprisonment? Jack-booted-ness? No, emphatically. In fact, Jesus was not at all concerned with the power of the state, which was the major reasons the Jews did not accept Him as their Messiah. He was not what they were looking for. They are still looking for a great political leader who will overthrow their enemies, but that's another subject. Jesus taught compassion and concern, empathy for your fellow man, but through free-will. Jesus asked a lot from a lot of people, but it was always their decision. It is only through your own volition that a good deed has spiritual value. Man looks at the outside, but God looks on the heart. The Pharisees praying openly and loudly on the streets did not impress Jesus for this reason. The nearly unnoticed widow's mite did.



Even the Virtuous Woman of Proverbs was so obviously a Capitalist for the good of her family (though a lot of modern devotionals turn her into a housewife who fastidiously cleans all day). She was a business woman who earned money and made investments for the security of her family and employees. She also gave to charity of her own free will and excess. Her hard work enabled her to give to others.



Consider Proverbs 31:

10 [c] A wife of noble character who can find?

She is worth far more than rubies.



11 Her husband has full confidence in her

and lacks nothing of value.



12 She brings him good, not harm,

all the days of her life.



13 She selects wool and flax

and works with eager hands.



14 She is like the merchant ships,

bringing her food from afar.



15 She gets up while it is still dark;

she provides food for her family

and portions for her servant girls.



16 She considers a field and buys it;

out of her earnings she plants a vineyard.



17 She sets about her work vigorously;

her arms are strong for her tasks.



18 She sees that her trading is profitable,

and her lamp does not go out at night.



19 In her hand she holds the distaff

and grasps the spindle with her fingers.



20 She opens her arms to the poor

and extends her hands to the needy.



21 When it snows, she has no fear for her household;

for all of them are clothed in scarlet.



22 She makes coverings for her bed;

she is clothed in fine linen and purple.



23 Her husband is respected at the city gate,

where he takes his seat among the elders of the land.



24 She makes linen garments and sells them,

and supplies the merchants with sashes.



25 She is clothed with strength and dignity;

she can laugh at the days to come.



26 She speaks with wisdom,

and faithful instruction is on her tongue.



27 She watches over the affairs of her household

and does not eat the bread of idleness.



This is the Bible presenting an ideal. Is she a Capitalist? Or is she a Socialist waiting for a hand-out and wondering when its her turn in the gulag? She is bright, optimistic, clever and industrious. She is also compassionate, light-hearted, and loving. She loves life and makes the most of it. Is she the suppressed 1950's housewife waiting at home for her man to provide everything while she waits obediantly? (desperately) No.



Ok, so this is not about woman's place in society and the Bible, but the point is people misconstrue the Bible's actual teaching with what religious people SAY it teaches. The Bible does not teach Communism/Socialism, it teaches free-will and individualism. Charity, in the Biblical sense, does not extend to extracting it from others at gunpoint or government coercion. It might involve instead, rational discussion to convince your fellow man to be charitable, (findraising) but the use of force is patently un-Christian, and so is Communism/Socialism.



That's right, kiddies. Jesus was a Libertarian.