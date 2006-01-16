?

Full · Frontal · Liberty


Playboy, here I come!

05:28 pm
1/16/06

american pie
rachelmills
Wow. It is official! I am going to a party at the Playboy Mansion end of March. Can you believe it! I donated $500 to MPP to get my ticket, but I am THERE. I am jumping out of my skin excited about this!

On January 16th, 2006 03:02 pm (UTC), thereject commented:
If you end up in the magazine please let me know how I can get an autographed copy.

... for freedom, of course.
On January 16th, 2006 06:06 pm (UTC), zarex commented:
Awesome. I went to a party there myself earlier this year, and had a grand time. Don't be shy about getting a dip in the grotto! (bathingsuit or not!)
On January 17th, 2006 07:20 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
oooooooh! Cool! How did you get invited to go?
On January 17th, 2006 07:26 am (UTC), zarex replied:
A friend of mine's band was hired to play, so he invited me along. We had to be there really early for sound check / setup, so I basically had all day to wander around the grounds before the 'main' guests arrived.

It's a real nice place, of course, but it was sort of "resort-y" in a staged/disney-like way. But so is most of LA.

That reminds me; I still haven't posted my pix yet. I'll have to do so soon.
On January 16th, 2006 09:57 pm (UTC), lilburne commented:
Well, have a good time, but I hope that the marijuana-legalizers hold some *other* events in more sober venues. Pro-legalization parties at the Playboy mansion tend to foster certain stereotypes. Why not a Swing Dance night at the Lion's Club, with a theme of, "I don't agree with what you smoke or read, but I will defend your right to smoke or read it."
On January 17th, 2006 07:16 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
I've found sobriety to be over-rated. ;)
On January 28th, 2006 08:44 pm (UTC), darkknightradic commented:
That is too cool (:
