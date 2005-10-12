?

Full · Frontal · Liberty


Narnia

11:27 am
12/10/05

american pie
rachelmills
We went to see Narnia last night and it was overwhelmingly good. I've never seen anything like it. It's going to have such mass appeal and its going to make sooo much money. Kids are going to LOVE this movie! And adults will love it too. The effects don't look like effects at all. The creatures in Narnia are so cool. And the allegory is not too preachy. The storyline is sweet and innocent with the 4 young siblings and how they relate to eachother.

Mike and I hated the Lord of the Rings movies. Just found them completely boring, repetitive and episodic, none of the characters particularly likeable or relatable. Narnia is the polar opposite. The story is exciting, and starts out with characters everyone can relate to, and in the real world - crossing over to a fantasy world, a better one than Tolkien created. Unicorns and flying lion-bird things, animals that talk, little goat men and centaurs. Very cool.

Go see it. I can't imagine a bad review of this movie. I think it might leave Titanic in the dust.
[User Picture]
On December 10th, 2005 08:37 am (UTC), thereject commented:
The effects were done very well, and the beavers were a lot of fun. I think the movie was excellent.
On December 10th, 2005 01:23 pm (UTC), scrager commented:
i was impressed
i was impressed that even though it was a 2 hour and 10 minute movie, i was entertained througout the whole thing. i was looking at my watch, but not in the way i normally do thinking "when is this going to end". instead i was thinking, "wow, how are they going to wind this down and end it in the next 30 minutes?"

[User Picture]
On January 3rd, 2006 01:14 pm (UTC), crasch commented:
OT: Happy Birthday, Rachel!
[User Picture]
On March 31st, 2006 03:40 am (UTC), scyllacat commented:
flying lion-bird things are gryphons. :)
The movie was great and the affects I can't describe them:)
