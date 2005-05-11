|
It sounds like Congress did something nice for private property rights. http://www.americanchronicle.com/articl
They barred the Federal Government from taking private property for "Walmart" (ie any private organization that would pay a bigger tax bill, thereby providing more gov't revenue, thereby providing resources for more public "services" or bureaucratic salaries, or whatever)
US Congress can't really tell localities what they can and can't do, but they can cut off funding if they misbehave. If your state or city is dependent on feeding off the teat of Momma Fed, then if Momma ain't happy, ain't nobody fed. So that's what they did in this bill.
I just wonder what unintended consequences will come from however they worded it, what else is slipped into the bill and how much of a dog and pony show it really is. I guess we'll see. I'm cautiously hopeful.
Real estate is slow these days, but I may have a small second wind this year to make Christmas merry. I'm enjoying a lot of time at home in my PJs watching bad TV. I'm learning a lot about investment properties though.
I will only be hopeful when local people stand up to their governments and rufuse to let them take any private property. As long as people are depending on the feds for their defense of their property, there seems no reason to be optimistic to me.
On January 28th, 2006 08:56 pm (UTC), darkknightradic replied:
So true. ):
My brother-in-law (shikarou) and I are debating Anarcho-Capitalism and various aspects of libertarianism with our fellow team members at Ryan's. We have most of the management at the very least amused at how intelligently we present ourselves (although the GM is a fascist dork whose face I'd like to skin of his still living body and shove down his throat, but that's another story entirely). He keeps telling us that we're too smart to be working at Ryan's. Hehe. I love Paul.