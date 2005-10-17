

rachelmills



I guess I have to put up and shut up and reconnect my home phone. I will not renew my contract tho. I have to wait until 2007 to get my revenge tho. So unsatisfying.



A friend of ours suggests just porting the numbers to Alltel and telling them to go screw. But Clark Howard says if you don't pay the ETF the numbers won't transfer. So they are basically holding my business number hostage out of evilness, because they can, because they don't give a crap about me.



The BBB knows about them. They are a proud #1 in FCC complaints. There is nothing to be done. Except maybe call 611 everyday and make whoever answers regret their job choice. Tell them I have a voodoo doll fashioned in the likeness of them. And am not afraid to use it.



Please send me your other creative ideas of how to exact revenge on a cell phone company. Current Mood: frustrated I'm trapped. My cell phone doesn't work in my house. I can have a conversation (periodically garbled) outside on my driveway, but if I try to talk in the house it will drop. ergh. I've been in this house for 5 years with no cell problems and this started a month ago. If I drive a mile away, its fine. This started a month ago and there is no resolution. This is apparently just the way its going to be. I don't know what changed on Sept 20, but they are not going to change it back. I work out of home and my cell is my life line. I have an Alltel phone on a trial period and it works in the house but the service is more expensive and more staticky in the area in general... and doesn't come with 7000 rollover minutes that I lose if I leave Cingular. And Cingular would want $290 in early termination fees right now.I guess I have to put up and shut up and reconnect my home phone. I will not renew my contract tho. I have to wait until 2007 to get my revenge tho. So unsatisfying.A friend of ours suggests just porting the numbers to Alltel and telling them to go screw. But Clark Howard says if you don't pay the ETF the numbers won't transfer. So they are basically holding my business number hostage out of evilness, because they can, because they don't give a crap about me.The BBB knows about them. They are a proud #1 in FCC complaints. There is nothing to be done. Except maybe call 611 everyday and make whoever answers regret their job choice. Tell them I have a voodoo doll fashioned in the likeness of them. And am not afraid to use it.Please send me your other creative ideas of how to exact revenge on a cell phone company.