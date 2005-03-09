Louisiana politicians...

|
...have widespread notoriety as being especially corrupt, incompetent extorters - even among politicians they have this reputation! They are the worst of the worst. Yet people in LA keep electing them, doggedly submitting to them, feeding them, and trusting them.
They've known all along they were ruled by incompetence. This really was no surprise before, just outrageous now when they actually needed some sort of organization and leadership and *surprise (not a) surprise* an idiot is at the helm and all the school busses are in a parking lot.
We should all take a lesson in this - to elect better people, and to fight for the right of better people to actually run so we can have the leaders we need in place when we need them.
And not interfering with us when we don't.
On September 3rd, 2005 08:19 pm (UTC), jeremyarc7 commented:
Come on...this is the state that elected Huey Long!
I'll grant you that some politicians are better than others, but I disagree that it's just a matter of electing better people. Government is, by its nature, a corrupt and inefficient organization; electing the best people in the world isn't going to change that. What we need to be doing is electing people dedicated to wresting all of this unnecessary power from the government and putting it back in the hands of the people, where it belongs.