Louisiana politicians...

..have widespread notoriety as being especially corrupt, incompetent extorters - even among politicians they have this reputation! They are the worst of the worst. Yet people in LA keep electing them, doggedly submitting to them, feeding them, and trusting them.

They've known all along they were ruled by incompetence. This really was no surprise before, just outrageous now when they actually needed some sort of organization and leadership and *surprise (not a) surprise* an idiot is at the helm and all the school busses are in a parking lot.

We should all take a lesson in this - to elect better people, and to fight for the right of better people to actually run so we can have the leaders we need in place when we need them.

And not interfering with us when we don't.