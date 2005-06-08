What I've been up to...

I've had some complaints that I've been silent way too long. And its true. I should be running my mouth more. I'm just at a loss I guess. I keep listening for stuff to run my mouth about.



Let's see... terrorists are bad, and the Muslim community is strangely quiet about the whole thing. The recent fatwa with no real teeth almost impressed me, but upon further review did not.



Asset forfeiture is really bad, but 94% of Americans both sides of the aisle agree. So much so that I wonder if politicians feel they are a pitchforked mob away from losing an election should they "go there"... I really enjoyed the notion of seizing the property of the justices that ruled in favor of that. I'd buy plane tickets to shop at that mall all day long.



Speaking of asset forfeiture, Dukes of Hazzard is a lite little flick about asset forfeiture ya'll will enjoy. We just got back from seeing it.



What have I been up to? Kind of you to ask. I got back into real estate and am selling like crazy right now. I have been so busy, and have been working with so many great and interesting people. I get to work all the time, but not too early in the morning and a lot from home - from bed if I want. Out and about on the road, on the cell phone, negotiating, wheeling and dealing, putting things together and working hard to do it right. It's all thanks to a great broker who put me on her team and sends me a lot of great leads - warm leads, so I don't have to annoy family and friends just to eat. I love to be able to help family and friends tho - don't get me wrong. But I can still go to a party or get-together without thinking who my next client is going to be. I have plenty on my plate. I never thought it could be this way. It certainly never was before.



But I was with the Sotheby's affiliate here trying to break into luxury real estate. You watching the new reality series "Million Dollar Agents"? The recent episode on Techrin the new agent? That was me before, working and working and working just to get one client and getting nowhere because at the end of the day, they don't want a change, and they want it even less from some desperate rookie. I sold some... but nothing respectable really. I never got much of a chance to prove myself. But now... Now I get to rock and roll. This past week -I got an offer accepted on Monday, I closed on a house on Wednesday, I wrote an offer today... and I've got at least 3 more closings this month I'm working on. Life is beyond good. Complicated, busy, at times trying, but really engrossing and good. I hope it continues this way. But its unpredictable. All I can do is my best.



I said I wanted to focus on making money for awhile. And right now, its coming to fruition. And I don't need much, just as much as I can get. And now I get my first trip to Las Vegas at the end of this month as a little present to myself. I'm so excited about that. Maybe I'll even be able to convince myself its time for the Manolos... but its like living through the Depression. You can never stop clipping coupons and scrimping. Its a good way to be.



But I did finally get the car I wanted. I traded in my PT Cruiser for a Chrysler 300. Satin Jade with leather and walnut interior trim, adjustable pedals for the short, Boston premium sound, *Navigation system*, V6 engine, 1 year used with 15,000 miles on it so I got a good price on it. I don't know how I ever lived without GPS. That in itself saves me so much money on gas - even if I'm going home, I'll punch in my destination to make sure I go the most efficient way. Real Estate agents should not go without. We need 3 major tools to do our job - good phone, good laptop, good car. Tools of the trade. And now I'm happy with all 3 of my tools. Don't have to be embarrassed about my ride. At all.



Enough for now. zzzzzzz