Madagascar

We saw it last night on a whim. We had to see it for the penguins, really.



I was a little concerned it would be some drippy animal rights piece hating on the unnatural confinment of zoos, but I was pleasantly surprised at its lack of preachiness. They didn't let agendas get in the way of just a really cute story.



I'm not going to spoil it with a synopsis tho. Its really the characters that are super adorable. Especially David Schwimmer's hypochodriac giraffe, the para-military operative type penguins (LOVED them!) and the dancing lemur king. (He likes to move it, move it.)



Very good animation, constant laughs. The kids behind us didn't stop giggling, and that is sooo much better than whining. It would be easy to watch again.



OK, so I couldn't find anything worth writing about in the news and I felt like updating my journal. I'm certainly not interested in the Deep Throat thing. And I honestly don't think 90% of America is either.



I'm almost done with Vin Suprynowicz's first novel "The Black Arrow" and will write a review of that soon. A very thorough one. It's a great book. Needs to be a movie.