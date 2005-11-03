Supporting Soldiers, but not the War...

|
This is something I've never really quite subscribed to.
You think the war is lousy and evil and counter-productive, yet you support the brave men and women in uniform fighting it. It's a mantra these days. You have to add that caveat to any anti-war sentiment, lest you be declared unAmerican, and invoke imagery of the boys returning from tours of duty in Vietnam to spitting crowds of hippies.
I'm sorry. But I can't conjure up any sense of comprehension for a theoretic 1942 German housefrau righteously declaring "I'm not for gassing Jews or anything, but I sure do support our handsome Gestapo running around making it possible!" Even if she's stowing the Goldsteins up in her attic.
It does not logically follow. Make up your mind. (I still haven't, as far as Iraq)
If a cause is evil, how can the enablers of it be good? How? If your country calls on you to gass Jews, or bayonet children, or break up families needlessly, how can you really excuse yourself from Neuremburg with "Just following orders..." Does God excuse you? Does posterity?
If we have no one willing to take evil orders, we have very little evil left in the world. Lonely evil is weak evil. Evil en masse, well, that's what makes the history books. Yes, there is individual evil, but an individual has a tough time killing 20 million single-handedly. That is the stuff of teamwork, of ant-like cooperation.
I'm tired of hearing how great the troops are in spite of what they are fighting for, according to some people. I admit I don't know the whole story of Iraq and I don't know to what extent we were provoked by the treaty violations, WMD possibilities, oil prices yada yada yada. So I'm lukewarm on Iraq, lukewarm on our soldiers... At least I'm consistent.
But I do know this - if any American soldier, officer, official, or agent of any kind ever at any point comes to realize that his or her orders are perpetuating evil, I expect them to leave their post, desert, quit, or in some way physically remove themselves from that situation, no matter the consequences. Run to Canada, type a letter to your boss, update your resume, search on Monster, whatever. To be part of something evil is evil. Divorce yourself from it, at pain of death.
I do not support anything less.
On March 11th, 2005 06:07 pm (UTC), delectolibertas commented:
If I were a soldier, the only war that I could fight with good conscience is the one that I can honestly justify as protecting American men and women. This could not be some kind of convoluted justification about ridding the world of dictators or some other tripe. If I were a soldier being ordered to fight an unjust war, I would have to put down my weapons or go AWOL and suffer the consequences. While I do sympathize with our troops for being sent to hellish places they have no business being sent, I do not necessarily "support" them.
On March 12th, 2005 12:45 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
This is actually something I've been pondering myself lately, and I think your analogy involving Nazi Germany really spells it out as clearly as possible.
I am very much against this present war, and the vast majority of wars in our history. However, that being said, in some ways I DO support the troops. I may not support their actions, but I hope beyond all hope that as many of them as possible return safely. I don't think encouraging more war and asking for more troops is very "supportive", on the other hand.
To be part of something evil is evil, but people make mistakes and people have differences of opinion. Any soldier that is participating in the war while believing or knowing that it is evil, is evil. But it's possible that they may truly believe, based on their knowledge and reasoning, that they are doing the right thing. As terribly and fatally mistaken as I think they are, I have a hard time condemning someone for an error in judgement, even if they're contributing to thousands and thousands of deaths.
It is our job, those of us on the anti-war side of the fence, to convince and show the World why war is the wrong way to go. It will be a great day when we have a war, and no one decides to show up :)
~ Justin
On March 12th, 2005 08:05 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
Many soldiers and veterans, myself included, joined the military out of love for our country and the values it is supposed to represent: individual liberty, limited government, economic opportunity. To take these great patriotic men and women and waste their lives for an ill-defined cause that has nothing to do with defending American life and liberty is a tremendous betrayal of trust. That betrayal by the Bush administration may be the most tragic casulty of this war. And its the reason I left the military (legally, when my contract expired) and the country (temporarily at least).
Steve
On March 12th, 2005 10:08 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Hell yeah.
Great points. I used to say that myself, until a neocon friend of mine made the same points about how inconsistent it is.
That said, I vehemently oppose the war but I don't want to see our troops continue to be put into harm's way. It's not really support, but it is caring.
On March 14th, 2005 06:24 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Yes.
On March 16th, 2005 08:47 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
And I'm sure there were lots of clean-cut nice guys in the gestapo who loved their grandmas, bought flowers for their wives and read bedtime stories to their children.
They were still enabling evil.
On March 16th, 2005 10:20 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
What would they have to look like to you to qualify as evil? Would they have to foam at the mouth and rage all the time?
Would it matter to you if the nurses manning the "showers" at Auschwitz shoved the prisoners in the chambers and barked insults at them, or kindly patted their hands and soothed them as they went in?
The "nice" nurse got better cooperation, I'd wager, and thus served her cause best. Is she more or less evil, than some prison guard who is nice and understanding of an imprisoned nonviolent drug offender?
If they are aiding an evil cause, they are evil. Maybe they are just too busy following orders and just doing their job to support their families to realize it. Doesn't mean they won't help an old lady across the street, or rescue a puppy from the side of the road. Doesn't mean I'm going to go shoot evil people. Just means I'm going to hold the opinion that they are evil.
On March 17th, 2005 11:11 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
Rachel,
You said something that most of us have not had the guts to. Several of the mainstream libertarian writers, magazines and blogs are not only "supporting the troops" (we already are--with our tax dollars) but have taken the "well, I'm against the war but it really has turned out for the best, just look at that democratic election...." line.
I can't believe how so many can whitewash this horror.
Angela, The Liberated Space
On March 17th, 2005 03:39 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
I think the best way to support the troops is to continue to point out that they were sent to die in order to satisfy one individual's ego. While the people who are in the military are generally smart, they have not being fully informed. It is wrong to punish a child for making a mess at the table when you didn't teach them that making a mess was wrong to begin with.
As one fellow libertarian wrote a few years ago, if he had known then what he knows now, he could not in good conscience serve in the military.