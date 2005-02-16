Immigration

|
OK, let's talk about those pesky illegal immigrants, taking our jobs (cleaning hotel toilets) taking our welfare, taking our education, our healthcare, our sacred social services that make this free, capitalist country great...
But first let's read this dedication poem on the foot of the Colossus, a gift from ever increasingly (and unemployed) socialist France in the name of Freedom, which stands in New York Harbor...
The New Colossus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
"Keep ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
I, like the Libertarian nerd-tastic goddess that I am, dressed up in the most gawdawfulest Lady Liberty statue costume one year for the state fair, and stomped around the grounds reciting this poem. I swear, I must have been the most ridiculous spectacle, but I choked up when the meaning of these words hit me, over and over again and I trudged on. The symbol of this country, what made us great, is encapsulated here.
We don't look at people as castes, as scum, as filth, as moochers. At least we didn't in those days. Even if they didn't know their ABC's and 123's they were still human beings capable of doing an honest day's work and contributing in this country. In those days we didn't have socialism in the land of the free and the home of the independent. In those days they were welcome to come on over and clean up after us and deliver our milk. People supported themselves. And the country was happy for them to do it.
Today we have benevolent services to keep our noble citizenry from falling through the cracks. And we HATE to see that system taxed by more scum, more human filth, more riffraff dragging us down. Especially no more melanin in this country. Why, those uneducated wetbacks will never become engineers and scientists in THIS competitive market. By all means, keep them out, LEST THEY TRY... Guess what? They aren't trying for those jobs. Those that weren't privy to socialist education in their own countries are not trying to play catch up here. They just want to clean your motel rooms and build your highways, landscape your cities, construct your homes, wait on your tables, live 12 in a 2 bedroom house, and feel lucky to do it.
You know what? WE invited them. Emma Lazarus STILL invites them. And she did not promise free anything - shelter, food, medicine, money, education - nothing. She did not promise anything, it was a strictly BYOB invite, and by the scads they filled Ellis Island, until we shut it down, long about the time FDR made us real considerate of our fellow man. Geez. Thanks.
If we were really the land of the free, as our forefathers intended, we would welcome them with open arms still. We'd still check their health and the spelling of their names as they came through. We'd keep tuberculosis out, but dadgummit, productivity in. You wouldn't come here for the free ride - that's reserved for those born to privilege here - America's own trust fund kids, her citizens. But you'd be welcome to come here and make the most of our opportunities, non-opportunistically.
And if that's not true, well then let's just stop the hypocrisy and rip that lady of liberty down, because she has become a mockery. We no longer deserve her hopeful image towering over our big apple when not so deep below the surface we're xenophobic assholes.
Look at that statue, and ask yourself what it really means to you.
And go hug a Mexican. That's what it means to me.
On February 17th, 2005 06:34 am (UTC), rachelmills replied:
Sorry. I was drunk. ;)
I added you to my friends' list from reading some of your material on libertarianism; I hope you don't mind.
On February 17th, 2005 07:37 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
We STILL welcome "legal" immigrants with open arms. The rate of immigration is higher now than it has ever been in our history. Those "poor" Mexicans and other Latinos who pour across our borders every day are bringing disease and crime with them. Our prison population is 1/3 illegal immigrants and growing every day.
As far as the jobs "that Americans won't do", I know plenty of unemployed people who would kill (not literally) to land a construction job or landscaping job. But why would an employer hire them when they can drive up to any street corner and get an illegal at a lower wage and off the books, at that? There are also plenty of people who would love to be nanny or a maid or any job that paid a decent wage.
Very few people are calling for an end to immigration. What most of us want is control of our borders for economic, health, and security reasons. Is that too much to ask for?
I hug Mexicans. I dance with 'em, too. And other people from all around the globe. Every time I hear someone talking about our "distinct American culture" (in conjunction with some xenophobic isolationist rant) I think about how I take tango lessons from a Argentine on the second floor of an Irish pub that sells Italian food.
I say, our "distinct American culture" is the blending of cultures from all over the world, and more foreigners coming to this country can only enrich it.
On February 17th, 2005 10:22 am (UTC), rachelmills commented:
Ms. Mills,
You forgot one thing though, the people you are talking about for the most part are illegal. My grandfather was an immigrant from Germany in 1921. He did it the legal way thru Ellis Island. My wife is a LEGAL immigrant from New Zealand. If my family can do it the legal way, thru the proper Immigration channels, so can all the others coming here. I welcome them here as well. Let them come legally and join the great experiment of the US by becoming a citizen and learning the language. They are welcome to keep their heritage alive and speak their language in their home just like my family did. But my grandparents became assimilated into this country and became citizens.
If they want to sneak in, break our laws and try to force their culture on us, let them be returned to their country. Why should the American culture be forced to change for them. If they wanted their culture, they should have stayed there and enjoyed their country. I can tell you from experience that if you go to another country and live, you will be expected to learn their language and their culture in order to get along. Why can't we expect the same.
Just my humble opinion.
Fred
My response:
I haven't forgotten a thing. Do you know how hard it really is to get
here legally these days? I wish we had an Ellis Island type place
nowadays. Your wife married you. That's maybe the easiest way to get
here, but that's not even guaranteed anymore. I know someone who's
wife could be deported any day now if her papers don't go through. I
know someone else who is seriously considering marrying an abusive
alcoholic so she can stay.
You talk as if its as easy as walking right in, going to the
authorities and saying, "Here I am, ready to become a tax-paying
contributing member of your country. Where do I sign?" Its not that
easy, but I'm saying if we're not hypocrites, maybe it should be.
And there should be an extended period of time where immigrants are
not eligible for any kind of welfare or unemployment, or even free
school for their kids.
The reason we have so many illegals is that its the only way for them.
Then they get mistreated and underpaid and taken advantage of by
employers and people here on threat of a phonecall to the INS.
No, I didn't forget that they are illegal. But I wanted to remind
everyone what is written on the Statue of Liberty.
Rachel
Legal Immigration:
As you know I Hail from the UK and married an American. I now live in Charlotte NC.
Legal Immigration is not in any way easy.
It took 2 years for my paperwork to get through and during that time: Bear in mind we'd been married for 4 years by this point so not exactly newlyweds.
1) I was not allowed to even VISIT my wife in the US.
2) She was too sick to visit the UK.
The INS kept myself and my wife apart for the best part of 2 years... If I had to do it over again I'd do it illegally.
Marriage does NOT equal automatic entry. It is a myth.
Legal immigration is not at all easy. A couple of months ago I had to say good-bye to a friend who had to go back to Germany. She was teaching German in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system and her visa had run out. They said they wouldn't let her stay in the country unless she could prove she wasn't stealing a job from an American.
Without even mentioning how economically ignorant (particularly of Say's Law) that statement is, what's really ignorant is the fact that wouldn't consider the shortage of teachers in Char-Meck schools as proof that she wasn't taking anyone's jobs! Stupid government...
On February 17th, 2005 10:05 pm (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
"We don't look at people as castes, as scum, as filth, as moochers. At least we didn't in those days."
Umm, not true, really. Immigrants have always been more-or-less crapped on throughout history - generally by those whom they've come to compete against. Nothing new there, I'm afraid. :-/
- Susan Hogarth
On February 18th, 2005 09:15 am (UTC), (Anonymous) commented:
The poem subverted the original, transparent meaning of the statue Liberty Enlightening the World. Liberty, not mindless promiscuity that haphazardly undermines it.
It costs far less, relative to income, and certainly in time spent, to travel nowadays than it did even a century ago.
TDH
And I agree with you Rachel, it's not easy. I have a friend who lives in Israel and is dieing to be an America. He knows lots of programming and is a pretty smart guy, never broken the law, served in the militarty, etc. But all he can get is a temporary visa.