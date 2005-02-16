February 17th, 2005 10:22 am (UTC) , rachelmills commented: On Ms. Mills,

You forgot one thing though, the people you are talking about for the most part are illegal. My grandfather was an immigrant from Germany in 1921. He did it the legal way thru Ellis Island. My wife is a LEGAL immigrant from New Zealand. If my family can do it the legal way, thru the proper Immigration channels, so can all the others coming here. I welcome them here as well. Let them come legally and join the great experiment of the US by becoming a citizen and learning the language. They are welcome to keep their heritage alive and speak their language in their home just like my family did. But my grandparents became assimilated into this country and became citizens.

If they want to sneak in, break our laws and try to force their culture on us, let them be returned to their country. Why should the American culture be forced to change for them. If they wanted their culture, they should have stayed there and enjoyed their country. I can tell you from experience that if you go to another country and live, you will be expected to learn their language and their culture in order to get along. Why can't we expect the same.

I haven't forgotten a thing. Do you know how hard it really is to get

here legally these days? I wish we had an Ellis Island type place

nowadays. Your wife married you. That's maybe the easiest way to get

here, but that's not even guaranteed anymore. I know someone who's

wife could be deported any day now if her papers don't go through. I

know someone else who is seriously considering marrying an abusive

alcoholic so she can stay.



You talk as if its as easy as walking right in, going to the

authorities and saying, "Here I am, ready to become a tax-paying

contributing member of your country. Where do I sign?" Its not that

easy, but I'm saying if we're not hypocrites, maybe it should be.



And there should be an extended period of time where immigrants are

not eligible for any kind of welfare or unemployment, or even free

school for their kids.



The reason we have so many illegals is that its the only way for them.

Then they get mistreated and underpaid and taken advantage of by

employers and people here on threat of a phonecall to the INS.



No, I didn't forget that they are illegal. But I wanted to remind

everyone what is written on the Statue of Liberty.



Rachel

February 18th, 2005 01:22 pm (UTC) , noidd replied: On

Legal Immigration:

Legal Immigration:



As you know I Hail from the UK and married an American. I now live in Charlotte NC.



Legal Immigration is not in any way easy.



It took 2 years for my paperwork to get through and during that time: Bear in mind we'd been married for 4 years by this point so not exactly newlyweds.



1) I was not allowed to even VISIT my wife in the US.

2) She was too sick to visit the UK.



The INS kept myself and my wife apart for the best part of 2 years... If I had to do it over again I'd do it illegally.



Marriage does NOT equal automatic entry. It is a myth.

Reply · Parent · Thread February 18th, 2005 08:18 pm (UTC) , shanek replied: On Legal immigration is not at all easy. A couple of months ago I had to say good-bye to a friend who had to go back to Germany. She was teaching German in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system and her visa had run out. They said they wouldn't let her stay in the country unless she could prove she wasn't stealing a job from an American.



Without even mentioning how economically ignorant (particularly of Say's Law) that statement is, what's really ignorant is the fact that wouldn't consider the shortage of teachers in Char-Meck schools as proof that she wasn't taking anyone's jobs! Stupid government... Reply · Parent · Thread